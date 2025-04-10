Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 10, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

China and EU discuss trade in response to US' punitive tariffs

In a video call on Tuesday, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao discussed with European trade and economic security commissioner Maros Sefcovic the restart of talks on trade relief

China, EU to discuss trade after Trump tariffs
EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, Mar 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Reuters

Published : 10 Apr 2025, 09:27 AM

Updated : 10 Apr 2025, 09:27 AM

Related Stories
India ends transshipment facility for Bangladeshi exports
India ends transshipment facility for Bangladeshi exports
No problem shipping goods to Nepal or Bhutan: India
No problem shipping goods to Nepal or Bhutan: India
Trump tariffs kick in, triggering more market carnage
Trump tariffs kick in, triggering more market carnage
ADB cuts Bangladesh's growth to 3.9%
ADB cuts Bangladesh's growth to 3.9%
Read More
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
US appeals court clears way for Trump to fire federal workers
US appeals court clears way for Trump to fire federal workers
Trump signs executive order easing weapons exports
Trump signs executive order easing weapons exports
Eateries in foodie haven Singapore close as costs rise
Eateries in foodie haven Singapore close as costs rise
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More