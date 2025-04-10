Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 10, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

In stunning U-turn, Trump walks back some tariffs, triggering historic market rally

Trump announces a sudden reversal on tariffs with most country-specific tariffs paused; but duties raised on China imports

Trump walks back some tariffs, triggering historic market rally
A cargo ship is brought into the Port of Elizabeth marine terminal seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, US, April 9 2025. REUTERS

Andrea Shalal, Susan Heavey and Andy Sullivan, Reuters

Published : 10 Apr 2025, 08:38 AM

Updated : 10 Apr 2025, 08:38 AM

Related Stories
India ends transshipment facility for Bangladeshi exports
India ends transshipment facility for Bangladeshi exports
No problem shipping goods to Nepal or Bhutan: India
No problem shipping goods to Nepal or Bhutan: India
Trump tariffs kick in, triggering more market carnage
Trump tariffs kick in, triggering more market carnage
ADB cuts Bangladesh's growth to 3.9%
ADB cuts Bangladesh's growth to 3.9%
Read More
1.9m students sit for SSC exams
1.9m students sit for SSC exams
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
US appeals court clears way for Trump to fire federal workers
US appeals court clears way for Trump to fire federal workers
Trump signs executive order easing weapons exports
Trump signs executive order easing weapons exports
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More