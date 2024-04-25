Journalists protest as Governor Rouf denies them access to Bangladesh Bank in ‘blow to freedom of press’

Journalists have launched protests against Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder’s decision to ban them from accessing the Bangladesh Bank amid reports about irregularities and loan scams plaguing the banking sector.
More than 50 journalists covering the bank beat for news organisations staged a two-hour sit-in in front of the central bank's main building on Thursday.
The protesters condemned the move to bar them from the central bank as a “blow to press freedom”.
Economic Reporters Forum President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha and General Secretary Abul Kashem went to meet the governor to demand the lifting of the ban on entry of journalists.
After about an hour of discussion, the governor decided to continue restricting journalists' access, rejecting proposals to restore their previous unrestricted entry.
"I’ve asked the governor to refrain from taking any action that hinders the flow of information. The ban on journalists entering the central bank hinders the dissemination of accurate information. We have told the governor that journalists should regain their previous level of access to Bangladesh Bank,” Refayet said.
Kashem said the protest will continue until the ban on journalists' entry is lifted. “We hope the governor will come to reason. The constitutional rights of journalists should not be curtailed.”
The Economic Reporters Forum, or ERF, criticised the ban as "unprecedented," warning it could lead to the spread of misinformation, which would serve no party's interests.
The ERF has also formed a committee under Refayet's leadership to strategise on restoring journalist access to the central bank.
Previously, journalists could enter the central bank by signing a special pass and recording their identity in a register at the reception on the ground floor of all buildings. This pass allowed them access throughout the building and had to be returned upon exiting.
However, issuance of this pass ceased a month ago on the governor’s orders. The bank has also begun monitoring which officers journalists speak to.
Higher-level officials, including four deputy governors and executive directors, have reportedly received verbal instructions to avoid communication with the press.
Mariam Senjuti, a reporter for the Dainik Bhorer Kagoj, told http://bdnews24.com that the ban sowed fear among central bank officials. “They had said it would be resolved after Eid, but they are dragging their feet. We will continue our program until we get our rights back," she said.
“The incident was not limited to the ban on journalist access. The governor's outrageous decision is also sending a message to central bank officials.”
Obaidullah Rony, a special correspondent for Daily Samakal, commented on the heightened security measures within the bank, such as increased CCTV surveillance, which he believes are intended to intimidate bank officials.
"We are committed to ethical journalism. If any of our reports are challenged, there are proper channels for that. Denying access to journalists instead of addressing specific concerns undermines free media," he argued.
Citizens for Good Governance, or SHUJAN, Secretary Badiul Alam Majumder labelled the central bank move as “unacceptable”.
"Journalism is a profession recognised by the state which requires access to information, especially from state institutions like Bangladesh Bank. People get their information through journalists,” he said and wondered: “What is the governor trying to hide now?
He said, "Transparency, accountability is necessary everywhere. Any action contrary to good governance is not desirable. Denial of entry to journalists is unacceptable, it needs to stop.''
Earlier in 2015, the access of journalists to the central bank was restricted for a few days after the cyberheist of Bangladesh Bank's reserves was revealed.
The central bank officials later changed their position on the matter in the face of protests from journalists and civil society.
Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and spokesperson Mejbaul Haque said the rules were changed to stop journalists from entering the building and meeting any official.
The reporters can still get inside and meet him or the official who recommended the pass, Mezbaul Haque claimed.