Journalists protest as Governor Rouf denies them access to Bangladesh Bank in ‘blow to freedom of press’

Journalists have launched protests against Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder’s decision to ban them from accessing the Bangladesh Bank amid reports about irregularities and loan scams plaguing the banking sector.

More than 50 journalists covering the bank beat for news organisations staged a two-hour sit-in in front of the central bank's main building on Thursday.

The protesters condemned the move to bar them from the central bank as a “blow to press freedom”.

Economic Reporters Forum President Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha and General Secretary Abul Kashem went to meet the governor to demand the lifting of the ban on entry of journalists.

After about an hour of discussion, the governor decided to continue restricting journalists' access, rejecting proposals to restore their previous unrestricted entry.