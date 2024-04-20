Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?

As the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies, India is conducting its seven phases of national election. Following Narendra Modi's second consecutive term as prime minister, it is anticipated that he may be winning a rare third term, marking the end of a decade in power and the start of another era. This period included significant events like hosting the G-20 conference in New Delhi, which underscored India's enhanced role in international affairs. India has consistently acted as a ‘non-aligned’ factor in global conflicts, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the recent Israel-Hamas war. However, the election raises questions about the future direction of India’s foreign policy. How will the outcome of the election influence India's approach to international diplomacy, especially if there is a change in government?.
India: the only ‘democratic partner’ of the US in the region?
In the international arena, where Western values often promote democracy in contrast to authoritarianism, the US and its allies have been actively contesting the systems under which Russia and China are ruled.
As these dynamics unfold, India emerges as a decisive player in Asia, being the largest democracy in the world. Since becoming prime minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has visited the US five times, the last in June 2023 when both countries reiterated that their friendships are based on democratic values.
However, India’s role and foreign policy manoeuvres within the region do not complicate the straightforward narrative of democracy versus authoritarianism. While the US and its Western allies decry the actions of Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping as authoritarian and antithetical to democracy, India promotes a different story with its institutional democratic ideals. Positioned strategically between the great powers of China and Russia, India intensifies its role in the region with democratic values. Yet, it also navigates complex relationships with these countries, as seen when India continued to import oil from Russia despite the Ukraine war. This move aligned with China's stance towards Russia during the conflict, while the India-China border dispute remains on the table. This multi-dimensional approach underscores the challenges and complexities of upholding democratic values in foreign policy, particularly in a region dominated by powerful neighbours with differing political systems. The US, while promoting democratic ideals globally, observes India’s balancing act, which involves engaging with so-called authoritarian regimes while maintaining its own democratic identity. This dynamic presents an ongoing challenge for US foreign policy in advocating for democratic governance while addressing the realpolitik considerations of its allies and partners in strategic regions like South Asia; India has always been a strategic partner.
S Jaishankar vs the rest
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar could be the most influential maker of India’s foreign policy. He has served as the foreign secretary and the ambassador of India to the United States. His vision of India's foreign policy, as outlined in his book "The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World," emphasises the strategic approach deeply rooted in historical and cultural narratives, particularly drawing from the Mahabharata. Jaishankar portrays India in the image of the Pandavas, suggesting a stance of ethical righteousness and strategic patience. This approach informs India’s moral positioning in global affairs and supports its active engagement in international diplomacy. Under his guidance, India has adopted a policy of strategic autonomy, engaging with all global powers while aligning closely with none, which is evident in India’s balanced relations amid global conflicts such as the ongoing tensions between Russia and Western nations.
Jaishankar advocates for proactive participation rather than passive observation, a policy reflected in India hosting significant international summits like the G-20. Moreover, Jaishankar’s policy extends to economic diplomacy, where India leverages its growing economic influence to bolster its geopolitical standing and enhance trade relations and foreign investments. According to Reuters, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to meet Modi and announce a $2-3 billion investment in India.
Global conflicts and Indian election
Historically, global crises and escalations have not prominently featured on the agenda of Indian electoral politics. However, it plays a role in criticising neighbouring China and Pakistan. This narrative has been changed under the leadership of Jaishankar, marking what could be called the Jaishankarian era of diplomacy. During his term, Jaishankar asserted India’s role in the region, navigating the country beyond numerous domestic crises, including unemployment and societal issues related to religion and caste. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Jaishankar directly claimed it did not matter who fought against whom, but India needs to look after the Indian people while buying Russian oil at a discount rather than condemning the war. But it has always shown a bold stand for de-escalating all conflicts.
In response to the recent tensions in the Middle East, Jaishankar warned that this could lead to another hike in oil prices and urged de-escalation. In the current geopolitical landscape marked by conflicts such as those between Israel and Iran, Jaishankar's approach has led India to navigate these complex dynamics carefully, advocating de-escalation and maintaining a balanced relationship with major global powers. This strategy of moral diplomacy does not only enhance its international image but also aligns with its internal ethos of being a force for global good. Jaishankar's blueprint for India’s foreign policy combines cultural wisdom with strategic imperatives, aiming to elevate India’s stature on the world stage while adhering to a path of strategic autonomy and ethical diplomacy. The rhetoric of India’s engagement in multilateral forums such as BRICS, G-20, and the Quad further underscores its strategic reorientation.
[Rajib Das is a bdnews24.com sub-editor currently on leave to study transnational governance at the European University Institute in Italy.]