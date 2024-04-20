Indian election at the time of a global crisis: Which side is it on?

As the conflict between Iran and Israel intensifies, India is conducting its seven phases of national election. Following Narendra Modi's second consecutive term as prime minister, it is anticipated that he may be winning a rare third term, marking the end of a decade in power and the start of another era. This period included significant events like hosting the G-20 conference in New Delhi, which underscored India's enhanced role in international affairs. India has consistently acted as a ‘non-aligned’ factor in global conflicts, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the recent Israel-Hamas war. However, the election raises questions about the future direction of India’s foreign policy. How will the outcome of the election influence India's approach to international diplomacy, especially if there is a change in government?.

India: the only ‘democratic partner’ of the US in the region?

In the international arena, where Western values often promote democracy in contrast to authoritarianism, the US and its allies have been actively contesting the systems under which Russia and China are ruled.

As these dynamics unfold, India emerges as a decisive player in Asia, being the largest democracy in the world. Since becoming prime minister in 2014, Narendra Modi has visited the US five times, the last in June 2023 when both countries reiterated that their friendships are based on democratic values.

However, India’s role and foreign policy manoeuvres within the region do not complicate the straightforward narrative of democracy versus authoritarianism. While the US and its Western allies decry the actions of Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping as authoritarian and antithetical to democracy, India promotes a different story with its institutional democratic ideals. Positioned strategically between the great powers of China and Russia, India intensifies its role in the region with democratic values. Yet, it also navigates complex relationships with these countries, as seen when India continued to import oil from Russia despite the Ukraine war. This move aligned with China's stance towards Russia during the conflict, while the India-China border dispute remains on the table. This multi-dimensional approach underscores the challenges and complexities of upholding democratic values in foreign policy, particularly in a region dominated by powerful neighbours with differing political systems. The US, while promoting democratic ideals globally, observes India’s balancing act, which involves engaging with so-called authoritarian regimes while maintaining its own democratic identity. This dynamic presents an ongoing challenge for US foreign policy in advocating for democratic governance while addressing the realpolitik considerations of its allies and partners in strategic regions like South Asia; India has always been a strategic partner.