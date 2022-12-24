    বাংলা

    India tighten grip in Mirpur after Bangladesh top order wilt

    Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin earned a breakthrough for India, trapping opener Najmul Hossain lbw for five in the second over of the day

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Dec 2022, 06:15 AM
    Updated : 24 Dec 2022, 06:15 AM

    India claimed four wickets in Saturday's morning session to reduce Bangladesh to 71-4 on day three of the second test in Mirpur on Saturday.

    Zakir Hasan was batting on 37 with Bangladesh still 16 behind having conceded a first-innings lead of 87 in the low-scoring contest at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

    Litton Das was yet to open his account at the other end.

    Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin earned the breakthrough for India, trapping opener Najmul Hossain lbw for five in the second over of the day.

    Seamer Mohammed Siraj removed Mominul Haque, whose 84 was the highest score in Bangladesh's first innings total of 227, caught behind.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - England v South Africa - ODI series - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 22, 2022 England's Sam Curran celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's David Miller Action Images via Reuters
    Punjab break IPL auction record to sign Curran
    The all-rounder returns to the franchise for a staggering sum of 185 million Indian rupees
    Pant, Iyer help India reclaim control in Mirpur Test
    Pant, Iyer help India reclaim control in Mirpur Test
    The visitors' were all out for 314 claiming a handy first-innings lead of 87 in the low-scoring contest at Mirpur
    Cricket - MCC World Cricket committee Press Conference - London, Britain - July 4, 2017 Ramiz Raja during the MCC World Cricket committee press conference
    Ramiz Raja sacked as PCB chief
    Najam Sethi will head a new 14-member committee that includes former Pakistan cricketers Shahid Afridi and Sana Mir for the next four months until elections are held
    Bangladesh vs India: 1st Test
    India in command after Umesh, Ashwin wreck Bangladesh
    They claim four wickets apiece as the tourists bowled out Bangladesh for a below-par 227 on the opening day of the second and final Test in Mirpur

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher