    বাংলা

    South Africa defend weakened test squad for New Zealand series

    The series will clash with CSA’s domestic Twenty20 competition, which is seen as vital to the future financial health of the organisation

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2024, 08:14 PM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2024, 08:14 PM

    Test cricket remains the pinnacle of the game, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said after it was criticised for selecting a second-string squad featuring seven debutants for the country's two fixtures in New Zealand next month.

    The series will clash with CSA’s domestic Twenty20 competition, which is seen as vital to the future financial health of the organisation.

    The country’s leading players will therefore stay at home and skip the overlapping test tour to New Zealand.

    CSA says this will be a one off scenario with no fixture clashes in future, but the decision has drawn criticism from several quarters, including former Australia captain Steve Waugh.

    "CSA has the utmost respect for the test format as the pinnacle of the game we love," the organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

    "The dates for this tour were set when the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2023-2027 was finalised in 2022.

    "The window for the SA20 had not been determined at that stage. Once it became apparent that there would be a clash, we made every effort to find another mutually suitable timeslot for this series in consultation with New Zealand Cricket.

    "Regrettably the constraints imposed by the global cricket calendar rendered this impossible, as the games must be played before April 2025 as part of the World Test Championship.

    "Our schedule for the remainder of the FTP has been managed to ensure that there will not be any further clashes between our bilateral commitments and the SA20."

    Only two players from the South African XI that defeated top-ranked India by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test of their series last week, David Bedingham and Keegan Petersen, will be on the tour, while the side will be led by uncapped captain Neil Brand.

    "CSA remains fully committed to international cricket and to strengthening the SA20, a tournament that was initiated by us to help grow and sustain the game," the CSA statement concluded.

    South Africa played only four tests in 2023 as limited overs series took precedence.

    After New Zealand, they have two-test series lined up against West Indies, Bangladesh (both away), Sri Lanka and Pakistan (both home) in 2024.

    RELATED STORIES
    South Africa skipper Bavuma to miss second Test against India
    Bavuma to miss second Test against India
    It was a reoccurrence of an old injury as Bavuma chased after a boundary-bound ball on the opening day of the first Test against India
    First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - December 26, 2023 India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot before he was caught by South Africa's Nandre Burger off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada REUTERS/Esa Alexander
    Rohit promises second Test fight back
    The captain who was dismissed cheaply in both innings, says India will regroup and come back strongly
    First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - December 28, 2023 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates after catching out India's Virat Kohli to win the match with teammates
    S Africa beat India by innings and 32 runs
    The home attack dismisses India for 131 in their second innings after South Africa had earlier scored 408 for a 163-run first innings lead at Centurion
    First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - December 27, 2023 South Africa’s Dean Elgar and David Bedingham in action REUTERS/Esa Alexander
    Impending retirement spurs Elgar to emotive Test ton
    Last week the 36-year-old announced his intention to retire from international cricket

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India