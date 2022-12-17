    বাংলা

    Zakir Hasan scores century in debut Test, Tigers look to stave off defeat

    The youngster was dismissed in the following over, leaving Bangladesh six wickets away from defeat

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Dec 2022, 09:24 AM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2022, 09:24 AM

    Left-handed Bangladeshi batsman Zakir Hasan has scored a century in his debut Test against India in Chattogram.

    However, Zakir was dismissed by India’s Ravichandran Ashwin in the following over, leaving the Tigers only six wickets away from defeat.

    At the end of 80 overs, Bangladesh stood at 220/4 with Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan at the crease. Bangladesh needed 293 runs to overturn the deficit from their first innings and win the match.

    Bangladesh won the three-match ODI series against the visitors, but India came roaring back in the third match to win by a massive 227 runs. They maintained that momentum into the first Test, putting up 404 in the first innings and bowling the Tigers out for 150.

    They posted 258/2 in the second innings before declaring, setting a target of 513 for Bangladesh.

