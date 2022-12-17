Zakir Hasan scores century in debut Test, Tigers look to stave off defeat

Left-handed Bangladeshi batsman Zakir Hasan has scored a century in his debut Test against India in Chattogram.

However, Zakir was dismissed by India’s Ravichandran Ashwin in the following over, leaving the Tigers only six wickets away from defeat.

At the end of 80 overs, Bangladesh stood at 220/4 with Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan at the crease. Bangladesh needed 293 runs to overturn the deficit from their first innings and win the match.