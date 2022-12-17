Zakir shines with elusive century on debut for Tigers’ first in a decade

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan hit a classy century on debut in the opening Test against India in Chattogram to join an elusive rank of batsmen in the prestigious form of the game.

The 24-year old showed promise with solid defence late on the third day, but as the Tigers resumed on an overnight 42 for no loss on Saturday, the left-hander became the fourth Bangladesh batter to hit a ton on debut in the second innings to push his team forward in a mammoth chase of 513.

Former skipper Aminul Islam, who made a hundred in Bangladesh's first-ever Test match against India, Mohammad Ashraful and Abul Hasan are the others from Bangladesh to notch the feat.