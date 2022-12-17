    বাংলা

    Zakir shines with elusive century on debut for Tigers’ first in a decade

    He becomes the fourth Bangladeshi batsman to achieve the feat

    Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan hit a classy century on debut in the opening Test against India in Chattogram to join an elusive rank of batsmen in the prestigious form of the game.

    The 24-year old showed promise with solid defence late on the third day, but as the Tigers resumed on an overnight 42 for no loss on Saturday, the left-hander became the fourth Bangladesh batter to hit a ton on debut in the second innings to push his team forward in a mammoth chase of 513.

    Former skipper Aminul Islam, who made a hundred in Bangladesh's first-ever Test match against India, Mohammad Ashraful and Abul Hasan are the others from Bangladesh to notch the feat.

    Aminul scored 145 in 2000, Ashraful 114 against Sri Lanka in 2001 and Abul cracked 113 against the West Indies in 2012.

    Zakir, who scored 20 runs in the first innings, and Shanto put up resistance against India's advances by stitching together a 124-run partnership -- the second time the men in red and green have made a century in the opening stand this year at the venue.

    Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy had put on 162 for the opening wicket against Sri Lanka in Chattogram earlier in the year.

    Shanto reached his fifty in the 31st over with Zakir on 37. Zakir carried on despite Bangladesh losing a couple of quick wickets and went on to reach the milestone with a sweep off Axar Patel off 219 deliveries.

    Zakir fell in the next over with a nick onto his pads in the slips off Ravichandran Ashwin.

    India then reduced Bangladesh to 272-6 leaving the hosts needing 241 runs on the final day with skipper Shakib Al Hasan (39*)and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (9*) leading the resistance.

