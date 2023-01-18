Bangladesh women beat US to top group undefeated in U19s T20 World Cup

Skipper Disha Biswas grabbed 2-13 to earn the Player of the Match award but Bangladesh gave away 19 extras which allowed the USA to put up a fight later.

In reply, Bangladesh stuttered early losing openers Afia Prottasha (7) and Sumaiya Akter (10) in quick successions. Shorna Akter (22) and Dilara Akter (17) recovered and appeared to be cruising 59 for 2.

But the wicket of Shorna, who skied Tanmayi Eyyunni to long-off on 22, and then Dilara (17) soon after, gave the Americans hope of an upset before they headed home.