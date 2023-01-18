    বাংলা

    Bangladesh women beat US to top group undefeated in U19s T20 World Cup

    The US bow out with an impressive show against the group champions

    Sports Desk
    Published : 18 Jan 2023, 04:10 PM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2023, 04:10 PM

    Bangladesh Under-19s Women beat a tenacious United States side by five wickets to top Group A and continue their unbeaten run in the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup of the age group.

    Asked to field first, Bangladesh restricted the USA to 103 for 4 with Disha Dhingra (20) and Snigdha Paul (26) stitching 57 runs for the second wicket at the Willowmoore Park in South Africa’s Benoni on Wednesday.

    Skipper Disha Biswas grabbed 2-13 to earn the Player of the Match award but Bangladesh gave away 19 extras which allowed the USA to put up a fight later.

    In reply, Bangladesh stuttered early losing openers Afia Prottasha (7) and Sumaiya Akter (10) in quick successions. Shorna Akter (22) and Dilara Akter (17) recovered and appeared to be cruising 59 for 2.

    But the wicket of Shorna, who skied Tanmayi Eyyunni to long-off on 22, and then Dilara (17) soon after, gave the Americans hope of an upset before they headed home.

    Offspinner Aditiba Chudasama bolstered their odds by castling Disha (10) with a sharp turner to set in the nerves. But Rabeya Khan (18* off 24 balls) and Misty Shaya (14* off 13 balls) then steered clear of danger and coasted to the win with 15 balls to spare.

    Bangladesh already secured a spot in the Super 6 stages by beating Australia and Sri Lanka in a tough group. Bangladesh are likely to face India and hosts South Africa from Group D in the Super 6.

    Australia thumped Sri Lanka by 108 runs in the other group game to advance

