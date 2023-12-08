Phillips 87 puts NZ ahead as Bangladesh lose early wickets on third day

A crucial knock from Glenn Phillips has delivered hope to New Zealand, who took the lead before Bangladesh bowled out the visitors for 180 on the third day of Mirpur Test.

Bangladesh then came out to bat and lost the wickets of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (2) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (15) early and were left tottering on 38 for 2.

Zakir Hasan (16*) and Mominul Haque, yet to get on the scoresheet, were looking to lay a good platform for Bangladesh before bad light ended play early at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Friday.