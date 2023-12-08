    বাংলা

    Phillips 87 puts NZ ahead as Bangladesh lose early wickets on third day

    Phillips’s 72-ball knock pushed New Zealand to 180 all out before Bangladesh lost two early wickets

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Dec 2023, 11:08 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2023, 11:08 AM

    A crucial knock from Glenn Phillips has delivered hope to New Zealand, who took the lead before Bangladesh bowled out the visitors for 180 on the third day of Mirpur Test.

    Bangladesh then came out to bat and lost the wickets of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (2) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (15) early and were left tottering on 38 for 2.

    Zakir Hasan (16*) and Mominul Haque, yet to get on the scoresheet, were looking to lay a good platform for Bangladesh before bad light ended play early at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Friday.

    After a delayed start to the day due to a wet outfield, the visitors resumed on an overnight 55 for 5 from Day 1 as the second day was washed out without a single delivery being bowled.

    Daryl Mitchell (18) and Phillips (87) paired in a 49-run resistance before Mehidy Hasan Miraz held on to a superb catch to send Mitchell packing off Nayeem Hasan (2-21).

    In his next over, Nayeem snared Mitchell Santner (1) for a catch in the slips to reduce New Zealand to 97 for 7. But Phillips then dug deep with Kyle Jamieson (20) and stitched 55 runs to push the visitors past 150 in the second session.

    Phillips struck nine boundaries and for sixes in his blazing 72-ball knock before seamer Shoriful Islam (2-15) took him out with an edge to the slips and New Zealand eventually folded before tea.

    Slow left-arm orthodox bowler Ajaz Patel (1-13) picked out Joy as Mitchell held on in a second attempt, before Tim Southee (1-8) sent Shanto packing to give New Zealand an ideal start.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rain washes out second day of Bangladesh v NZ Test in Mirpur
    Rain washes out Day 2 of Mirpur Test
    Umpires waited until 2 pm before deciding play would not be possible
    Mehidy, Taijul turn the screws on NZ after Tigers fold for 172
    Mehidy, Taijul pile pressure on NZ after Tigers 172 all out
    New Zealand were 55 for 5 in their first innings after bowling Bangladesh out for a measly 172 on the opening day
    Taijul 4-for puts Bangladesh in command as NZ crumble on Day 4
    Taijul shines again as Tigers smell victory
    Bangladesh need three more wickets on the final day to secure a memorable victory against New Zealand
    Phillips grabs four as Tigers collapse after Mahmudul’s 86 on opening day
    Phillips stifle Tigers after Mahmudul’s 86
    New Zealand spinners pick up seven wickets as Bangladesh collapse after decent start

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron