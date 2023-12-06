Maxwell to play in IPL until he 'can't walk anymore'

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell says the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been so good to him that he will play in the lucrative T20 competition until he "can't walk anymore".

The IPL has been the perfect platform to showcase Maxwell's explosive batting and the 35-year-old is one of four foreign recruits Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained for next season.

After making his debut in the competition with Delhi Daredevils in 2012, Maxwell commanded the top price at the players auction the following year with Mumbai Indians shelling out $1 million for his services.

After a three-year stint in Punjab he returned to Delhi for one more season before making the switch to Bangalore, where his destructive batting has made him a fan favourite.

Playing in India obviously suits Maxwell - he smashed his only test hundred there in 2017 and helped Australia win the 50-overs World Cup title last month.

"The IPL will probably be the last tournament I ever play, as I will play the IPL until I can't walk anymore," Maxwell told reporters on Wednesday.