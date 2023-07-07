'Going to be strange not to be in the middle with you anymore': Shakib reacts to Tamim's retirement

Bangladesh stalwart Shakib Al Hasan paid glowing tribute to his longtime comrade Tamim Iqbal in a heartfelt message on social media after the swashbuckling opener's shock retirement from all forms of international cricket.
Shakib highlighted the pair's "formidable bond and friendship" and admitted it would be "strange" not to share the dressing room with the southpaw after two decades.
In a post to his official Facebook account on Friday, the Bangladesh Test and T20 skipper said, "From 2003, we took our first steps together at Under 15 level playing for Bangladesh's national team and shared our dreams and goals together to build a formidable bond and friendship over 20 years."
"We, among many others, sacrificed a lot to take Bangladesh cricket to the next level and your passion and aggression has helped inspire many more."
On Friday, an emotional Tamim sent shockwaves across the cricketing community by calling time on a glittering career spanning 16 years just three months before the World Cup in India. The announcement came a day after he captained the one-day team to a defeat against Afghanistan in his hometown of Chattogram.
Litton Das will lead the side for the remainder of the three-match series against the Afghans, while Shakib is the long-term frontrunner for the ODI captaincy.
Tamim enters the record books as Bangladesh's top run-getter in ODIs and second-highest scorer in Tests, with a combined 25 centuries in international cricket.
Speaking about their shared journey to the apex of Bangladesh cricket, Shakib said, "We believed and relied on each other's strengths to achieve a common goal - to win for our country. Your runs and records speak for themselves and we, as team mates, are immensely proud of everything you have accomplished as a player.
"It's going to be strange to not be in the middle with you anymore...but your fire will be inside us all when we step into every battle."