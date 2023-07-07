'Going to be strange not to be in the middle with you anymore': Shakib reacts to Tamim's retirement

In a post to his official Facebook account on Friday, the Bangladesh Test and T20 skipper said, "From 2003, we took our first steps together at Under 15 level playing for Bangladesh's national team and shared our dreams and goals together to build a formidable bond and friendship over 20 years."

"We, among many others, sacrificed a lot to take Bangladesh cricket to the next level and your passion and aggression has helped inspire many more."

On Friday, an emotional Tamim sent shockwaves across the cricketing community by calling time on a glittering career spanning 16 years just three months before the World Cup in India. The announcement came a day after he captained the one-day team to a defeat against Afghanistan in his hometown of Chattogram.