Bangladesh Agricultural University proctorial body resigns amid protests over sexual harassment

The proctorial body of Bangladesh Agricultural University has resigned alleging personal attack amid protests over the alleged sexual harassment of a female student by an autorickshaw driver on the campus in Mymensingh.
The students launched the protests demanding security on the campus and justice for the alleged incident on Friday.
The protesters rallied and marched to the administration building as part of the protests on Sunday.
They shouted slogans condemning the administration and put the building under lock and key.
They also got engaged in an altercation with Vice-Chancellor Professor Emdadul Haque Chowdhury.
After the VC assured them of looking into their demands, they opened the gate.
The demands include keeping autorickshaws only on designated roads, give codes to these vehicles and fix a dress code for the drivers, heighten security in the farms on the campus and punish the driver accused of sexual harassment.
Prof Emdadul said the students’ demands were reasonable and the authorities would take quick steps to meet these demands.
A third-year undergraduate student of animal husbandry alleged she was sexually assaulted by an autorickshaw driver on a road near the animal nutrition laboratory on Friday.
As the protests over the incident continued, Proctor Prof Md Azharul Islam accused the demonstrators of subjecting his team to personal attacks and abusive language on Sunday.
“We [the proctor and the assistant proctor] have submitted resignation letters because it’s impossible to work where there is no respect for teachers,” he said.
VC Prof Emdadul said the authorities were working to settle the issue between the proctorial body and the students. “I hope they will return to work soon.”