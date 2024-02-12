Bangladesh Agricultural University proctorial body resigns amid protests over sexual harassment

The proctorial body of Bangladesh Agricultural University has resigned alleging personal attack amid protests over the alleged sexual harassment of a female student by an autorickshaw driver on the campus in Mymensingh.

The students launched the protests demanding security on the campus and justice for the alleged incident on Friday.

The protesters rallied and marched to the administration building as part of the protests on Sunday.

They shouted slogans condemning the administration and put the building under lock and key.