    বাংলা

    Bangladesh Agricultural University proctorial body resigns amid protests over sexual harassment

    A female student is allegedly harassed by an autorickshaw driver on the campus

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Feb 2024, 08:06 PM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2024, 08:06 PM

    The proctorial body of Bangladesh Agricultural University has resigned alleging personal attack amid protests over the alleged sexual harassment of a female student by an autorickshaw driver on the campus in Mymensingh.

    The students launched the protests demanding security on the campus and justice for the alleged incident on Friday.

    The protesters rallied and marched to the administration building as part of the protests on Sunday.

    They shouted slogans condemning the administration and put the building under lock and key.

    They also got engaged in an altercation with Vice-Chancellor Professor Emdadul Haque Chowdhury.

    After the VC assured them of looking into their demands, they opened the gate.

    The demands include keeping autorickshaws only on designated roads, give codes to these vehicles and fix a dress code for the drivers, heighten security in the farms on the campus and punish the driver accused of sexual harassment.

    Prof Emdadul said the students’ demands were reasonable and the authorities would take quick steps to meet these demands.

    A third-year undergraduate student of animal husbandry alleged she was sexually assaulted by an autorickshaw driver on a road near the animal nutrition laboratory on Friday.

    As the protests over the incident continued, Proctor Prof Md Azharul Islam accused the demonstrators of subjecting his team to personal attacks and abusive language on Sunday.

    “We [the proctor and the assistant proctor] have submitted resignation letters because it’s impossible to work where there is no respect for teachers,” he said.

    VC Prof Emdadul said the authorities were working to settle the issue between the proctorial body and the students. “I hope they will return to work soon.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Body of ‘Myanmar fighter’ found in Bangladesh border canal amid army-rebel conflict
    Body of ‘Myanmar fighter’ found in Bangladesh
    A khaki uniform and olive helmet indicate the person belongs to the Myanmar military or a rebel group
    Hasina asks Border Guard Bangladesh to be patient amid Myanmar fighting
    Hasina asks BGB to be patient amid Myanmar fighting
    Shelling from across the border kills a Bangladeshi woman and a Rohingya man in one of the latest developments amid fighting between the Myanmar military and rebels
    Panic grips residents as dozens of Myanmar border police take refuge in Bangladesh amid fierce fighting
    68 Myanmar border police take shelter in Bangladesh
    Panicked residents say some Myanmar rebels have also crossed the border, but the authorities could not confirm the development
    Bangladesh mulls protest against India’s GI recognition of Tangail saree
    Govt mulls protest against India’s GI recognition of Tangail saree
    The government calls an emergency meeting after India’s claim that the product originates from West Bengal

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps