Old cycle of DUCSU-less campus returns to Dhaka University

Bangla department student Yeasin Al Shahin eagerly awaits the chance to vote again after witnessing the benefits of the Dhaka University Central Student Union or DUCSU election five years ago. However, uncertainty looms over whether he will get that chance again.

The last election in 2019 was held after a 28-year gap, bringing back students’ hopes for their voices to be heard.



Since the committee expired, no election has been held in four years.

Throughout the university's century-long history, student union elections have been conducted 37 times. Among these, 29 occurred during the British and Pakistan periods spanning 50 years, while the independent country has seen only eight elections in 53 years.

According to the Dhaka University Order, 1973, DUCSU and hall union elections are mandated to be held annually. Five student representatives nominated by DUCSU become members of the senate, the university's highest policy-making body, where they address student issues and explore opportunities.

However, without elections, students have no representation in the senate and no formal way to express their views.

The pattern of irregular elections follows a familiar cycle: supporters of the ruling party advocate for elections, while opposition supporters stress the importance of peaceful coexistence in halls and the campus; authorities promise to work towards holding elections, but progress stalls unless there is active participation from all parties involved.

So, the unresolved question remains: when will these three 'conditions' be met, or if they will be met at all? This uncertainty has led to years of stalled progress.

Yeasin believes DUCSU elections should be held regularly, just like other university elections, such as those for the teachers, officers, and employees’ associations.

ALL PARTIES DESIRE ELECTION

Recently, the Dhaka University Journalists Association or DUJA organised a discussion titled 'Crisis in Educational Institutions: Relevancy of Holding Student Union Elections'.

During the event, student organisations, including Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wings of bitter rivals the Awami League and the BNP respectively, urged the university administration to promptly conduct DUCSU elections.

BCL President Saddam Hussain told bdnews24.com, "We are committed to holding student union elections in every university across the country, including Dhaka University.

“We urge the relevant authorities to take necessary steps in this regard. We aim to bring about qualitative changes in student politics in Bangladesh through these elections."

Since the restoration of parliamentary democracy in 1990, the rhetoric of the ruling party-aligned student body has consistently echoed themes similar to those of Saddam.

On the other hand, the demand for coexistence on campus was highlighted in the statements of the opposition-backed student organisations.



JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib said: "We always support the DUCSU elections. Despite the current government being labelled as fascist and undemocratic, we still want DUCSU elections.”

He emphasised the necessity of ensuring peaceful coexistence among all student organisations on the campus before proceeding with the elections, highlighting it as a fundamental democratic and constitutional right.

Rakib also announced plans to launch a movement promoting coexistence, which would have been led by BCL if the BNP were in power.

Bangladesh Students’ Union president Deepak Shil shares the same demand. "Of course, we want student union elections. Before that, we want a democratic environment on campus. We want the coexistence of all active student organisations.”

Chhatra League has dominated the campus for too long, and its influence needs to diminish, he said.

“It has transformed the campus into a 'mini cantonment' for too long,” he added.

Mukta Baroi, president of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, a leftist students' organisation, said that DUCSU elections are crucial to ensure freedom of expression and a democratic environment for all students, regardless of party affiliation or opinion.

The last DUCSU's social welfare secretary and president of Ganatantrik Chhatra Shakti, Akhtar Hossain, expressed his disappointment over the delay in holding elections. "It's unfortunate that four years have elapsed without an election after breaking the deadlock of 28 years with the last DUCSU election.

“We believe that the student union provides a legitimate platform for students."

Mashiur Rahman Khan Richard, president of Chhatra Federation, said: "The historical role of DUCSU in fostering a democratic political culture at Dhaka University is undeniable."

COOPERATION URGED FOR DUCSU POLLS

DUCSU polls were reintroduced during the term of Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman as vice-chancellor.

When asked why the election could not be held again during his tenure, he referred to the concept of coexistence, a topic repeatedly highlighted by activists of anti-government student groups.

Prof Akhtaruzzaman explained, "For elections to occur, students must coexist. It's essential to build relationships among active student organisations. If this is achieved, many positive steps can be taken. Solidarity in national politics also needs to be strengthened. We need support from both sides."

Since the end of the military rule, the student organisation affiliated with the ruling party has held considerable sway at Dhaka University, managing the halls and elections, particularly in the absence of opposition supporters.