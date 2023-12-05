    বাংলা

    Nagad declared top VAT payer for consecutive years

    The National Board of Revenue declares Nagad Ltd as one of the top VAT-paying companies in the country for FY 2022-23

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Dec 2023, 11:37 AM
    Updated : 5 Dec 2023, 11:37 AM

    Nagad, the fastest-growing mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has once again come out as a top VAT depositor.

    The National Board of Revenue declared Nagad Ltd as one of the top VAT-paying companies in the country for FY 2022-23 in the service category on Tuesday.

    In acknowledgement of the company’s financial contribution to the national exchequer, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will hand over the “Highest VAT Payers Award” to the digital financial service provider as the chief guest at a ceremony organised by the NBR on Dec 10, marking the National VAT Day, Nagad said in a statement.

    The revenue board, like in previous years, will honour the top nine VAT-paying companies at the national level for the last fiscal year in three categories – production, service, and business.

    Nagad’s inclusion in the top VAT payers’ list is attributed to its rapid customer growth, fuelled by innovative service offerings that have led to an upswing in transactions, the company said.

    Since its launch by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nagad has garnered over 85 million customers. It has modernised the disbursements of social safety net allowances, education stipends, and even distributed cash aid to underprivileged families during the pandemic.

    Nagad has also eased access to mobile financial services by simplifying the process of setting up accounts.

    Mohammad Aminul Haque, executive director of Nagad Ltd, emphasised how simplified account opening has not only driven financial inclusion but also propelled the nation towards a cashless society.

    “The more customers use digital services, the easier their lives will be, with the benefits of digital Bangladesh reaching every home. The government’s revenue generation will get a boost too,” he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    India go 2-0 up in T20 series after top order pummels Australia
    India go up in series after top order pummels Aussies
    Put in to bat, India's top three batters smashed rapid fifties to power the hosts to a commanding 235-4 at the Greenfield International Stadium
    Top court upholds scrapping of Jamaat registration, barring party from contesting polls
    SC upholds scrapping of Jamaat registration
    The Appellate Division upholds a verdict that prevents the party from running for elected office
    Photo: 3M and Discovery Education
    Fourteen-year-old makes historic invention to treat skin cancer
    “Curing cancer, one bar of soap at a time.”
    Bangladesh allows 8 companies, including Nagad and Kori, to launch digital banking
    Nagad, Kori will be among 8 digital banks
    A 10-bank consortium, BRAC Bank’s bKash and Bank Asia won’t need separate licences to offer digital bank services

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron