Nagad declared top VAT payer for consecutive years

Nagad, the fastest-growing mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has once again come out as a top VAT depositor.
The National Board of Revenue declared Nagad Ltd as one of the top VAT-paying companies in the country for FY 2022-23 in the service category on Tuesday.
In acknowledgement of the company’s financial contribution to the national exchequer, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will hand over the “Highest VAT Payers Award” to the digital financial service provider as the chief guest at a ceremony organised by the NBR on Dec 10, marking the National VAT Day, Nagad said in a statement.
The revenue board, like in previous years, will honour the top nine VAT-paying companies at the national level for the last fiscal year in three categories – production, service, and business.
Nagad’s inclusion in the top VAT payers’ list is attributed to its rapid customer growth, fuelled by innovative service offerings that have led to an upswing in transactions, the company said.
Since its launch by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Nagad has garnered over 85 million customers. It has modernised the disbursements of social safety net allowances, education stipends, and even distributed cash aid to underprivileged families during the pandemic.
Nagad has also eased access to mobile financial services by simplifying the process of setting up accounts.
Mohammad Aminul Haque, executive director of Nagad Ltd, emphasised how simplified account opening has not only driven financial inclusion but also propelled the nation towards a cashless society.
“The more customers use digital services, the easier their lives will be, with the benefits of digital Bangladesh reaching every home. The government’s revenue generation will get a boost too,” he said.