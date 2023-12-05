Nagad declared top VAT payer for consecutive years

Nagad, the fastest-growing mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has once again come out as a top VAT depositor.

The National Board of Revenue declared Nagad Ltd as one of the top VAT-paying companies in the country for FY 2022-23 in the service category on Tuesday.

In acknowledgement of the company’s financial contribution to the national exchequer, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will hand over the “Highest VAT Payers Award” to the digital financial service provider as the chief guest at a ceremony organised by the NBR on Dec 10, marking the National VAT Day, Nagad said in a statement.