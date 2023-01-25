Bangladesh apparel industry fears ‘fall in orders’ will lead to decline after record exports

Despite enjoying incredible growths in November and December, the apparel industry owners are worried that exports may dip in January amid a global economic crisis.

Faruque Hassan, the president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said the worries were rooted in the declining purchase orders over the past four months.

Bangladesh had sufficient orders in June last year but the shortage of gas stymied production followed by a fall in exports in September and October compared to the previous year.

The industry shipped out products of $3.9 billion in September and $3.5 billion in October, registering a 6.25 percent and 7.85 percent year-on-year fall, respectively.