Bangladesh has moved to secure adequate supplies of dates in retail markets by early January, ahead of the shopping rush for Ramadan.

Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir discussed direct imports from Algeria’s public and private sectors with the country’s Ambassador Abdelouahab Saidani on Thursday.

At a meeting at the commerce ministry, Muktadir said consumers usually begin shopping for Ramadan in mid-January, making it important to get sufficient dates into retail markets at the start of the month.

The ambassador said Algeria was now in peak date season and had large stocks available. Its agriculture ministry had already sent a proposal to supply dates at competitive prices.

An Algerian private exporter had also offered to supply dates at $2 to $5 per kg, including transport costs, he said.

Shipments could reach Bangladeshi ports within 20 to 30 days if the necessary procedures were completed by next week, the envoy added.

‘Long-Term’ Energy Ties

Referring to the energy minister’s recent visit to Algeria, Muktadir said Bangladesh wants long-term cooperation in the energy sector.

According to him, both sides agreed to renew an old trade agreement and to form a joint economic commission or joint trade committee to boost trade and investment.

The two sides also stressed direct contact and regular meetings between the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and Algeria’s chamber of commerce.

Saidani explained Algeria’s new rules for halal product exports at the meeting at the commerce ministry.

He also invited Bangladeshi artisans and entrepreneurs to an international handicrafts fair in Algeria from Dec 3 to 7.