60th Annual Grammy Awards - Show - New York, US, 28/01/2018 - Grammy Awards trophies are displayed backstage during the pre-telecast. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

60th Annual Grammy Awards - Show - New York, US, 28/01/2018 - Grammy Awards trophies are displayed backstage during the pre-telecast. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards have been announced, with female artists taking the lead across several major categories and British singer Raye emerging as the most-nominated artist.

According to Variety, Raye received 11 nominations, followed by Spanish singer Rosalia with nine. Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers each secured seven nominations, while Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean received six apiece.

Women account for seven of the eight nominees in both album of the year and song of the year.

Bruno Mars is the only male solo artist nominated for album of the year, alongside Raye's "This Music May Contain Hope", Rosalia's "Lux" and albums by Bridgers, Dean, Langley, Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

The record of the year category has six female artists among its eight nominees. The contenders include Raye's "Where Is My Husband!", Rodrigo's "The Cure", Rosalia's "Berghain" and Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia".

Swift has received five nominations, including in all three leading categories.

Her album "The Life of a Showgirl" has also earned her a fifth consecutive record of the year nomination, tying her with Kendrick Lamar for the record, according to the report.

The best new artist nominees are Ella Langley, Angine de Poitrine, Geese, Slayyyter, Sienna Spiro, Don Toliver, Remi Wolf and The Womack Sisters.

Hip-hop has a limited presence in the leading general categories, with Don Toliver's best new artist nomination the genre's only representation in those fields, Variety noted.

Some expected contenders were left out. Harry Styles received no nominations, while Noah Kahan secured just one, despite expectations of a stronger showing.

Country music star Dolly Parton received three posthumous nominations, including two in the best country duo/group performance category.

The 69th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Feb 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.