Veteran anchor Amanpour to step down from CNN after four decades on air

Journalist Christiane Amanpour presents a 2009 Glamour Women of the Year award during the magazine's annual award show in New York on Nov 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Journalist Christiane Amanpour presents a 2009 Glamour Women of the Year award during the magazine's annual award show in New York on Nov 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Christiane Amanpour, CNN’s chief international anchor and one of the most recognised faces in global broadcast journalism, is set to leave the network next June after 43 years, the American media outlet reports.

Amanpour, 68, announced her decision on Monday, saying she had spent “many months of thought and a few sleepless nights” before choosing to part ways with the network she joined as a young correspondent.

Her nightly interview programme on CNN International, which she has hosted since 2009, will wind down gradually -- moving to once a week from January 2027 before ending in May.

She will continue reporting and travelling for CNN until her final departure in June.

CNN chairman Mark Thompson confirmed the news in an internal memo, describing Amanpour as “one of the most trusted and beloved journalists anywhere” and saying the network would take time to celebrate her contributions before she leaves.

Amanpour built her reputation covering some of the defining conflicts of the past four decades, including the First Gulf War, the Bosnian War, the Rwandan genocide, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Iran.

She credited the field crews and production teams she worked alongside as central to that body of work.

A PBS version of her programme, Amanpour & Company, will conclude in December.

She will also continue her podcast, The Ex Files, which she co-hosts with her former husband Jamie Rubin.

“Always be truthful, not neutral,” Amanpour said in her statement, in a line that doubles as a summation of her career philosophy.