Flick clarifies Barcelona backline options before PSG, Real Madrid showdowns

Hansi Flick has confirmed that Raphinha could return to Barcelona's starting XI against Paris St Germain on Tuesday in the Champions League, amid a defensive injury crisis.

The Catalan club lost both Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia to injury on Sunday, leaving them with just five fit senior defenders.

Raphinha could make his first start for Barcelona since Sept 19 after recovering from a hamstring issue. Garcia, Kounde and Andreas Christensen will all miss the PSG clash through injury.

Flick said Kounde would be back "soon" and could feature against Real Madrid on Sunday. Midfielders Rodri Hernandez and Frenkie de Jong are potential makeshift options in defence.

Teenage centre back Alex Campos is also in the squad for the PSG game. The 18-year-old has yet to make his Barcelona debut.