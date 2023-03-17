Large US banks lead First Republic rescue, Credit Suisse takes up $54bn lifeline

Several large banks are in talks to deposit billions of dollars in First Republic Bank, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as the US lender became the latest to be swept up in fears of a fast-growing banking crisis.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week has triggered days of market turmoil, ensnaring Swiss lender Credit Suisse by Wednesday and forcing it to borrow up to $54 billion from Switzerland's central bank to shore up liquidity and restore investor confidence.

The spotlight whipsawed back to the United States on Thursday as banks led an effort to shore up support for First Republic, a regional lender whose shares have tumbled 70% in the last nine trading sessions.