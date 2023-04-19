Rural Bangladesh sweats over recurring outages during extreme heat

A rise in production and imports of power has failed to keep up with the demand heightened by extreme heat, leading to recurring outages in Bangladesh, especially in the rural reaches.

In many areas, customers are suffering due to 10-15 hours of power cuts a day, even during Iftar and Sahri in Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting.

The heatwave has worsened the situation, with the mercury hovering around oppressive 40 degrees Celsius in the beginning of summer. On Monday, the mercury shot up to 43 degrees Celsius at Ishwardi in Pabna – the highest in two decades and the second highest in 50 years.

Daily production has also increased to record 15,604 MW in the past week, but it has not been enough to feed the daily demand that has reached around 16,000 MW as citizens have started using fans and air-conditioners excessively for cooling amid the heatwave, according to the Power Development Board.