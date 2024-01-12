India eyes import duty cuts on mobile phone parts

India is considering import duty cuts on components key to producing high-end mobile phones, two government officials said, which would potentially be a boost for companies like Apple and the country's exports.

Companies in the sector have been pushing for cuts on nearly a dozen components to reduce the cost of making smartphones in India and level up the playing field with regional competitors such as China and Vietnam.

India's electronics and information technology ministry is firming up the proposal, including the size of the duty cuts, and hopes it can be included in the federal budget on Feb 1, one official said. It wasn't clear how many components are included in the ministry's proposal.

A decision on the cuts will be taken by the finance ministry when it finalises the budget, the two people said.

The sources declined to be identified given the details of the proposal, which has not been previously reported, are not public.

India's electronics ministry, the finance ministry and Apple did not respond to requests for comment.