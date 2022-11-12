Europe's retailers brace for cutback Christmas

Despite enduring two Christmases under social restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, households are looking to spend less this festive season, both on gifts and socialising, as double-digit inflation dents their purchasing power.

Consumer confidence is also at or close to the gloomiest on record as soaring energy bills add to the spiralling cost of living.

"Today, it is the European consumer I am most worried about," Dirk Van de Put, CEO of Cadbury chocolate maker Mondelez International Inc, said this week.

In Germany, the HDE retail association is forecasting the strongest slump in Christmas sales since 2007, with retail sales in the crucial November-December period seen dropping by 4% year on year on a price-adjusted basis.

"This remains a difficult time for retail companies," said HDE managing director Stefan Genth, noting that retailers - faced with higher labour and energy bills and a stronger dollar pushing up purchasing costs - did not have the luxury of being able to offer discounts.

"In retail, we have absolutely nothing to give away these days because the costs are rising for us just as much," he said.