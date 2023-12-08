India extends onion export restrictions to Mar 31

India has extended restrictions on onion exports until the end of March next year in a bid to ensure adequate domestic availability and stabilise prices -- a move that could impact the prices of the commodity in Bangladesh.

The restriction, which mandates a minimum export price of $800 per tonne, was initially implemented in October and was scheduled to be in place until Dec 31.

However, on Thursday, India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade announced that the export policy would now be effective until Mar 31.