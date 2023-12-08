India extends onion export restrictions to Mar 31

India has extended restrictions on onion exports until the end of March next year in a bid to ensure adequate domestic availability and stabilise prices -- a move that could impact the prices of the commodity in Bangladesh.
The restriction, which mandates a minimum export price of $800 per tonne, was initially implemented in October and was scheduled to be in place until Dec 31.
However, on Thursday, India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade announced that the export policy would now be effective until Mar 31.
Currently, onions are priced between Rs 50-60 per kg in the Indian retail market. In Bangladesh, locally produced onions are being sold at a maximum of Tk 120, while imported onions are priced at Tk 100.
To safeguard local farmers, Bangladesh usually restricts onion imports for most of the year. However, when prices surge towards the end of the season, the government opens up the opportunity for imports.
In June of this year, the price of onions surged from Tk 35 to Tk 80 per kg within a few days. In response, the Ministry of Agriculture allowed the import of onions to address the situation.