Fuel price and dollar crisis: Nasrul highlights challenges in ensuring energy supply

High fuel prices on the international market, coupled with a dollar crunch in Bangladesh, have put the country’s energy sector in a tight spot, Nasrul Hamid has said.

And it is not certain how the energy crisis will turn with the ripple effects of the war in Europe after the coronavirus pandemic still battering the global economy, the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources said on Monday.

“The global context has put the power and energy sector in a challenging position, especially the undisrupted supply of primary fuel, although transmission and distribution are going on as planned,” he said at a dialogue on the challenges facing investors in the energy sector and their expectations.