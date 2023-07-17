Frosty ties with US have eased since Uzra Zeya’s visit, says Salman F Rahman

Salman F Rahman says Bangladesh’s recent tensions with the US have eased thanks to the visit of Uzra Zeya, the US undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights.

The Prime Minister’s Advisor on Private Industry and Investment, Salman made the statement after hosting a dinner for the visiting Zeya at his residence in Dhaka on Thursday.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy (South and Central Asia) Donald Luo and State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam also attended the dinner.

Salman later told the waiting press pack that Zeya discussed the ongoing political situation in the country during the dinner.