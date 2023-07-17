Frosty ties with US have eased since Uzra Zeya’s visit, says Salman F Rahman

Salman F Rahman says Bangladesh’s recent tensions with the US have eased thanks to the visit of Uzra Zeya, the US undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights.
The Prime Minister’s Advisor on Private Industry and Investment, Salman made the statement after hosting a dinner for the visiting Zeya at his residence in Dhaka on Thursday.
US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy (South and Central Asia) Donald Luo and State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam also attended the dinner.
Salman later told the waiting press pack that Zeya discussed the ongoing political situation in the country during the dinner.
The US delegation expressed satisfaction that the Awami League and BNP rallies in Dhaka had ended peacefully the previous day.
“Yesterday (Wednesday), we had two rallies by the Awami League and the BNP," said the prime ministerial advisor. "They were conducted properly and there was no trouble, which they appreciated very much.”
“They applauded the role of the police, saying that if this continues in the future, it would be a model setup for what they wanted. They urged us to follow this model going ahead,” he added.
The US undersecretary’s visit was the subject of widespread fascination in the political circle due to its proximity to the general elections a few months away.
Zeya met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday and also had a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. There, she said that the US would play its role in fair elections.
“We said that both parties managed it well yesterday as the BNP did not engage in any provocation,” Salman Rahman said.
“Normally, whenever the BNP [holds events] they provoke the police. Yesterday, they behaved well and didn’t engage in provocation, so the police did not take any action.”
The US recently announced that it will block visas for anyone involved in obstructing free and fair elections in Bangladesh.
Asked whether the visa policy was discussed at the dinner, Salman said, “They repeated that they did not make this visa policy to target any particular party or person, but that they believed the election would be improved because of the visa policy.”
The US delegation also reiterated that they want free, fair, and peaceful elections, According to Salman.
DHAKA, WASHINGTON DIFFERENCES NARROWED
The advisor to the prime minister added that there had been misunderstandings between the US and Bangladesh, but the visit has taken the edge off the ties.
“There are certainly some misunderstandings. If there weren’t there would be no sanctions or visa policy.”
Asked if there had been any change, he said, “Definitely, the standoffishness between us has eased."