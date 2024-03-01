'Gas cylinder blast' becomes focus of probe in Bailey Road building blaze

The Fire Service and Civil Defence Department is investigating a suspected gas cylinder explosion as the likely cause of the devastating fire at the Green Cozy Cottage on Dhaka's Bailey Road.
At least 44 people died in the blaze on Thursday, while another 22 people were hospitalised in critical condition, suffering burns to their respiratory tracts, according to Home Minister Samanta Lal Sen.
While some parts of the site had been handed over to the police for further investigation, the Fire Service was still examining the scene, the agency's Director General Md Main Uddin said on Friday.
Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang, suggesting the fire might have started from a gas cylinder blast, according to him. "The investigation is focusing on this possibility."
The building lacked adequate safety measures, equipped with only a single staircase. Nearly all floors, except one, were occupied by restaurants and food shops with gas cylinders installed haphazardly, said Main.
The Fire Service team will require the entire day to wrap up their investigation, according to him.
A five-member panel headed by Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, a director of the Fire Service, has been tasked with submitting a probe report within seven working days.