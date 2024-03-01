'Gas cylinder blast' becomes focus of probe in Bailey Road building blaze

The Fire Service and Civil Defence Department is investigating a suspected gas cylinder explosion as the likely cause of the devastating fire at the Green Cozy Cottage on Dhaka's Bailey Road.

At least 44 people died in the blaze on Thursday, while another 22 people were hospitalised in critical condition, suffering burns to their respiratory tracts, according to Home Minister Samanta Lal Sen.

While some parts of the site had been handed over to the police for further investigation, the Fire Service was still examining the scene, the agency's Director General Md Main Uddin said on Friday.