Foreign secretary hosts reception for honorary consuls

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has hosted a reception for honorary consuls representing 69 countries in Dhaka.
The event took place at State Guest House Jamuna on account of the New Year 2024 on Monday.
President of FBCCI and Honorary Consul of Japan Mahbubul Alam, Honorary Consul General of Greece Faruk Hassan, Honorary Consul of Indonesia Sufi Mizanur Rahman, Founding President of Consular Corps Bangladesh Asif Chowdhury and CCB Vice President and Honorary Consul of Malta Shoeb Chowdhury, Honorary Consul of Djibouti Abdul Haque and Honorary Consul of Mongolia Nasreen Fatema Awal spoke on the occasion.
Foreign Secretary Masud said that honorary consuls and consul generals play a key role in sustaining sound bilateral ties.
Asif Chowdhury admired the Foreign Ministry for organising the reception and expressed hope that it will foster amity and fraternity.
Shoeb Chowdhury said that such programmes contribute to strengthen affiliations between the foreign ministry and the diplomatic community.
He thanked the foreign secretary for recognising the privileges for honorary consuls and consul generals.
The foreign ministry’s Chief of Protocol Nayem Uddin Ahmed moderated the event. Senior officials of the ministry also attended the reception.