Foreign secretary hosts reception for honorary consuls

Foreign Secretary Masud said that honorary consuls and consul generals play a key role in sustaining sound bilateral ties.

Asif Chowdhury admired the Foreign Ministry for organising the reception and expressed hope that it will foster amity and fraternity.

Shoeb Chowdhury said that such programmes contribute to strengthen affiliations between the foreign ministry and the diplomatic community.

He thanked the foreign secretary for recognising the privileges for honorary consuls and consul generals.

The foreign ministry’s Chief of Protocol Nayem Uddin Ahmed moderated the event. Senior officials of the ministry also attended the reception.