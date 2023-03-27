Naogaon land office employee dies in RAB custody

An employee of a union land office has died in the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion and her family have accused the elite force of torturing her.

The RAB said they picked up Sultana Jasmine, 45, an office assistant at the land office in Chandipur union under the Sadar Upazila, for quizzing on allegations of fraud.

They also claimed they admitted her to a hospital after Sultana fell ill following her detention.

Her uncle Nazmul Haque Montu, a former councillor of Naogaon Municipality, said members of the RAB picked her up in a white microbus from near Naojoan ground when she was on her way to office on Wednesday morning.