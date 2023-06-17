    বাংলা

    Police arrest four over mysterious death of female textile engineering student

    Police suspect some date-rape drug may have entered the student's system with the drinks she consumed at a party

    Published : 17 June 2023, 03:52 PM
    Updated : 17 June 2023, 03:52 PM

    Police have arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the death of a female second-year textile engineering student under mysterious circumstances.

    The deceased, Mahfuza Jannat, 22, lived at a student dormitory in Dhaka’s Lalmatia and worked part-time at a company named Thinking Scrap, said Mohammadpur Police Station chief Abul Kalam Azad.

    Azad said Jannat reportedly fell sick immediately after returning home from an overnight “office party” early Friday morning. Her friends at the dormitory took her to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital when her situation worsened on Friday, and the on-duty doctors there pronounced Jannat dead.

    Azad said they suspect some date-rape drugs entered Jannat’s system with the drinks she consumed at the party.

    Jannat’s body was sent for autopsy to find out if she had been a victim of rape. A case was filed.

