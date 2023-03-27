    বাংলা

    Housewife beaten to death over land dispute in Mymensingh

    Police arrested three women at the scene for interrogation

    Mymensingh Correspondent
    Published : 27 March 2023, 06:47 AM
    Updated : 27 March 2023, 06:47 AM

    A housewife has reportedly been beaten to death over a land dispute in Mymensingh’s Gafargaon Upazila. Police arrested three women who were present at the scene for interrogation.

    The incident occurred in South Pukhuria village on Sunday morning, said Faruk Ahmed, chief of Gafargaon Police Station.

    The victim, Sufia Khatun, 45, was the wife of Sirajul Islam.

    Sirajul had an extended land dispute with his half-brothers Abdus Sattar, Surjat Ali, Hekmat Ali, and Azizul Islam, the police officer said, citing the locals.

    On Sunday morning, Sirajul’s shop, which was built on the disputed land was vandalised. The two groups were involved in a clash, he said.

    “At one point, a group of people attacked Sirajul’s house when his wife Sufia Khatun was alone. Fearing the attackers, Sufia ran and took shelter in the toilet. They found and beat her.”

    Locals rescued Sufia in a critically injured state and took her to the Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex. The doctor pronounced Sufia dead upon arrival, said Faruk Ahmed.

    Police arrested Sabina Akter, 35, Shilpi Akter, 30, and Feroza Begum, 45, for interrogation.

    The body has been sent to the morgue at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. Police are preparing to file a case over the incident.

