Housewife beaten to death over land dispute in Mymensingh

A housewife has reportedly been beaten to death over a land dispute in Mymensingh’s Gafargaon Upazila. Police arrested three women who were present at the scene for interrogation.

The incident occurred in South Pukhuria village on Sunday morning, said Faruk Ahmed, chief of Gafargaon Police Station.

The victim, Sufia Khatun, 45, was the wife of Sirajul Islam.

Sirajul had an extended land dispute with his half-brothers Abdus Sattar, Surjat Ali, Hekmat Ali, and Azizul Islam, the police officer said, citing the locals.