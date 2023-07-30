    বাংলা

    Man beaten to death by mob for ‘trying to stop fight’ in Dhaka

    Md Khaled Sheikh had tried to help free a boy suspected of robbery from the group, but they turned on him instead

    A man has been beaten to death by an angry mob for attempting to stop a fight in Dhaka’s Shantinagar.

    The incident took place at an under-construction building next to Eastern Plus market at around 11 pm on Saturday night.

    The dead man has been identified as 26-year-old Md Khaled Sheikh. He worked as a legal assistant.

    Khaled’s friend Sajib said that 10-15 people, including security personnel in the area, had beaten up and detained a younger brother of one of Khalid’s friends on suspicion of robbery.

    After Khaled arrived at the spot, he attempted to stop the fight and wanted to know the reasons behind the beating. Khaled then tried to convince the mob to hand over the boy to the police if he had committed any crime.

    The mob then started attacking Khaled indiscriminately, beating him and hitting him with sticks. He was seriously injured.

    Afterwards, he was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

    Khaled lived in a rented house in Rampura, his elder brother Shakil Sheikh said. He was the third oldest among three brothers and a sister.

    The body is being kept at the morgue for autopsy, said Paltan Police Station chief Salahuddin Mia.

    “The police are at the scene of the crime and action will be taken against the culprits as per the law.”

