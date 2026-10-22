October 22, 2026

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Suspected child abductor beaten to death at Suhrawardy Medical, 1 detained

The family of the deceased, 41-year-old Alam Sheikh, claims that he was mentally unstable

Suspected child abductor beaten to death at Suhrawardy Medical, 1 detained

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 03:25 PM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 03:25 PM

A man has allegedly been beaten to death at Dhaka's Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital on suspicion of being a child abductor.

The family of the deceased, 41-year-old Alam Sheikh, claims that he was mentally unstable.

The incident took place late on Wednesday night at the hospital, said Tejgaon Division Police Deputy Commissioner Ibne Mizan.

He said that the police have contacted the family of the deceased Alam Sheikh and they claim that he was mentally unstable.

Adding that one person had been detained, Mizan said: "We have detained the mastermind of the incident. The family of the deceased has been informed that a case will be filed against him."

However, he could not provide details of the arrest.

Police said that Alam Sheikh had been roaming in front of the children's ward of Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital around 11pm on Wednesday and the families of children undergoing treatment at the hospital grew suspicious of him.

When they asked Alam Sheikh why he had come to the hospital, he was reportedly unable to give a “satisfactory answer”.

A group of people then allegedly dragged Alam Sheikh downstairs and beat him severely, resulting in his death on the spot.

Police official Mizan said that law enforcers went and recovered his body after the incident was reported to the national emergency service number 999. Later, the police confirmed Alam Sheikh's identity by matching his fingerprints.

The deceased Alam Sheikh was a resident of Dhaka's Rupnagar area.

The police have sent his body to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital morgue for postmortem.

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