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Bangladesh logs two more deaths with measles symptoms

The suspected death toll from the disease has hit 1,207 since Mar 15

Bangladesh logs two more deaths with measles symptoms

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 03:47 PM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 03:47 PM

At least two people with symptoms of measles have died across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
 
The latest deaths have taken the number of recorded deaths among people with measles symptoms to 1,103 this year.
 
Another 104 people have died after testing positive for measles, taking the overall death toll from the disease and its symptoms to 1,207.
 
The DGHS said in its bulletin on Thursday that the two latest deaths were reported in the Dhaka Division.
 
Dhaka has recorded the highest number of deaths among patients with measles symptoms, at 496.

Sylhet follows with 194 deaths, while Chattogram has reported 102, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 85, Barishal 65, Khulna 51 and Rangpur 17.
 
According to the bulletin, 995 people with measles symptoms sought treatment at hospitals across the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 913 were admitted to hospital. Measles was confirmed in 36 people during the period.
 
Among the newly admitted patients with measles symptoms, 302 were in Dhaka Division, 193 in Chattogram, 125 in Sylhet, 94 in Barishal, 81 in Khulna, 63 in Mymensingh, 23 in Rajshahi and 30 in Rangpur.

The bulletin said the total number of hospital admissions has reached 193,608, of whom 185,927 have recovered and returned home.
 
Meanwhile, the number of people reported with measles symptoms has risen to 217,760. Of them, 23,248 have tested positive for measles.
 
The health directorate has been keeping records of measles cases, suspected cases and deaths since Mar 15.
 
Not all patients who seek hospital treatment, or those who remain outside hospitals, are tested for measles. As a result, the exact number of confirmed measles cases is not available. Only data on patients who visit or are admitted to hospitals are recorded.

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