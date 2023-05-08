Supreme Court halts Rana Plaza owner Sohel’s bail until July 10

The Supreme Court has stayed until July 10 the bail granted by the High Court to Sohel Rana, the owner of Rana Plaza that collapsed in 2013 in one of the worst industrial disasters in Bangladesh.

An Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order on Monday, according to Qamrul Islam, the lawyer for the accused.

After the High Court granted Sohel Rana bail on Apr 6 in a case over the deaths of more than 1,135 people that shook the world, Qamrul said there was no bar on his release.

On Apr 9, the chamber judge suspended Sohel’s bail and referred the case filed in connection with the Rana Plaza collapse and casualties to the Appellate Division.