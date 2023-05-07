27 Bangladesh districts experience mild heatwave that may spread

A mild heatwave has been sweeping over 27 districts including Dhaka and may spread to other regions, the Met Office has said.

The forecast for Sunday said day and night temperatures might rise over the next 24 hours.

The heatwave is blowing across 18 districts in the Khulna and Rajshahi divisions, and Dhaka, Madaripur, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Moulvibazar, Chandpur, Feni and Patuakhali.

The searing heat has once again brought city life to its knees.

Abdul Wahab, who arrived at a hospital in Agargaon to check on a relative, said: “There’s no end in sight for this heat. It seldom rains, sometimes there's a bit of wind -- but there’s no reprieve from the heat.”