Son among seven sentenced to death for housewife's murder in Noakhali

A court has handed down the death penalty to seven people for the murder of a woman in Noakhali in 2020. One of the convicts is the victim's son.

District and Sessions Judge Nilufar Sultana passed the verdict on Tuesday.

The capital punishment recipients are 29-year-old Humayun Kabir, the woman's son, 26-year-old Nirab, 32-year-old Nur Islam, 30-year-old Kalam, 33-year-old Sumon, 28-year-old Hamid, and 30-year-old Ismail. They were all in court for the verdict.

The convicts have also been fined Tk 5,000 each, according to public prosecutor Gulzar Ahmed Jewel.

On Oct 7, 2020, police recovered the decapitated body of Noor Jahan, a 58-year-old housewife, from a paddy field in Subarnachar Upazila's Jahajmara village. Three more pieces of her body were found in the same field the next day, Jewel said.