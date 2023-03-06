Three dead as train hits passenger vehicle in Chattogram

At least three people have died in a collision between a cargo train and a passenger vehicle on Airport Road in Chattogram.

The victims of the accident near Meghna Oil under EPZ Police Station area on Monday night are pointsman Azizul Haque, 30, and passengers Asaduzzaman, 30, and Miton Kanti Dey, 25.

EPZ Police Station chief Abdul Karim said the vehicle turned to one side after being hit by the train that was carrying oil.