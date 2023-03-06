    বাংলা

    Three dead as train hits passenger vehicle in Chattogram

    The victims include a pointsman

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 6 March 2023, 05:47 PM
    Updated : 6 March 2023, 05:47 PM

    At least three people have died in a collision between a cargo train and a passenger vehicle on Airport Road in Chattogram.

    The victims of the accident near Meghna Oil under EPZ Police Station area on Monday night are pointsman Azizul Haque, 30, and passengers Asaduzzaman, 30, and Miton Kanti Dey, 25.

    EPZ Police Station chief Abdul Karim said the vehicle turned to one side after being hit by the train that was carrying oil.

    Nurul Alam Ashek, sub-inspector at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said doctors declared the three dead when the victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

    Citing witnesses, he said a railway worker signalled the vehicle to stop, but the driver ignored the call.

