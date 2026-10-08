Two garment workers killed as covered van hits motorcycle in Chattogram EPZ

Two garment workers have been killed when a covered van hit their motorcycle in Chattogram EPZ.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning on Road 5 inside the EPZ, police said.

The dead were identified as Md Khalil and Tamanna Begum, both aged between 25 and 30, police said.

Khalil worked at NHT Fashion, while Tamanna was employed at Smart Jacket, two separate garment factories in the EPZ.

Witnesses said the pair were travelling to work on a motorcycle in the morning when a speeding covered van struck them from behind, throwing both riders onto the road.

Other workers rescued them and took them to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

Sub-Inspector Nure Alam Ashek of the CMCH police outpost told bdnews24.com that the two were brought to the hospital around 9am, where doctors declared them dead.

EPZ Police chief Atikur Rahman said the covered van and its driver were detained immediately after the accident.

Legal action is being taken in connection with the incident, he said.