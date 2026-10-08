Two crude bombs go off inside, outside Gopalganj university gate

A pair of crude bombs has exploded inside and outside the gate of Gopalganj Science and Technology University.

Several men on a motorcycle hurled the bombs in quick succession from the road in front of the gate around 12:30am on Thursday before speeding off, Gopalganj Sadar Police Station chief Md Aminul Islam said.

One hit a tree outside the gate before going off, while the other landed inside the campus and detonated, he added.

The blasts left students frightened ahead of a freshman reception scheduled for Thursday, according to campus unit Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal President Durjoy Shubho.

He said an unidentified group may have carried out the attack to stir panic shortly before the programme.

Police are conducting an operation to identify those involved and bring them to justice, officer Aminul said.Campus, Bangladesh