Bomb alert temporarily halts trains at Calais station, causing Eurostar delays

A person walks along a platform beside a Transilien suburban train at the Saint-Lazare train station in Paris on the eve of a strike by French state-owned railway SNCF workers as part of a nationwide day of strike and protests over wages, the cost of living and public services called by French labour unions, and joined by high school and university students calling for better education conditions, in France, Nov 4, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A person walks along a platform beside a Transilien suburban train at the Saint-Lazare train station in Paris on the eve of a strike by French state-owned railway SNCF workers as part of a nationwide day of strike and protests over wages, the cost of living and public services called by French labour unions, and joined by high school and university students calling for better education conditions, in France, Nov 4, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A bomb alert temporarily disrupted train services at Calais-Fréthun station in northern France on Thursday morning, affecting both domestic and international rail travel.

Train services resumed later on Thursday morning after the gendarmerie authorised their restart, national rail operator SNCF said.

The national gendarmerie did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

International high-speed rail operator Eurostar said some services between London and Paris had been affected by the disruption, as trains travelling on the route pass through Calais-Fréthun. The incident caused delays to services to and from London, the company said.

The alert came amid a broader wave of bomb threats and hoaxes reported in France and other European countries in recent months, targeting flights, schools and, in some cases, media organisations.

It was not immediately clear whether Thursday's alert was linked to any of the previous threats.