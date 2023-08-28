Elderly man dies in fire sparked by explosion in Chattogram

An elderly man has been burnt to death after an explosion sparked a fire at a building in Chattogram’s Dakshin Madhya Halishahar.
The victim was identified as 65-year-old Abdul Khaleq.
His wife, 60-year-old Anwara Begum, was also injured in the explosion that occurred at their rented flat in Dhuppool under the Sadar Police Station on Monday.
Anwara is currently receiving treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital’s burn unit.
Authorities believe the blast may have been sparked by gas accumulated inside the house.
Emergency workers rushed to the scene after the blaze, triggered by the blast, engulfed four apartments in the four-storey building, according to Md Shamim Mia, senior station officer of Bandar Fire Service.
Khaleq and Anwara were taken to the hospital before firefighters arrived at the scene, he said.
The fire damaged the walls and doors of the couple's flat and destroyed the kitchen stove.
The couple had been living in the flat with their two children, who were not home at the time of the incident.
Khaleq died after being taken to the hospital, according to Sub-Inspector Nurul Alam Asheq of the CMCH police outpost.
Anwara suffered burns on 50 percent of her body and damage to her trachea, burn unit chief Dr Rafiq Uddin Ahmed said.