    বাংলা

    Elderly man dies in fire sparked by explosion in Chattogram

    Fire service officials say gas accumulation inside the house could be responsible for the explosion

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 28 August 2023, 06:42 AM
    Updated : 28 August 2023, 06:42 AM

    An elderly man has been burnt to death after an explosion sparked a fire at a building in Chattogram’s Dakshin Madhya Halishahar.

    The victim was identified as 65-year-old Abdul Khaleq.

    His wife, 60-year-old Anwara Begum, was also injured in the explosion that occurred at their rented flat in Dhuppool under the Sadar Police Station on Monday.

    Anwara is currently receiving treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital’s burn unit.

    Authorities believe the blast may have been sparked by gas accumulated inside the house.

    Emergency workers rushed to the scene after the blaze, triggered by the blast, engulfed four apartments in the four-storey building, according to Md Shamim Mia, senior station officer of Bandar Fire Service.

    Khaleq and Anwara were taken to the hospital before firefighters arrived at the scene, he said.

    The fire damaged the walls and doors of the couple's flat and destroyed the kitchen stove.

    The couple had been living in the flat with their two children, who were not home at the time of the incident.

    Khaleq died after being taken to the hospital, according to Sub-Inspector Nurul Alam Asheq of the CMCH police outpost.

    Anwara suffered burns on 50 percent of her body and damage to her trachea, burn unit chief Dr Rafiq Uddin Ahmed said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Firefighters carry out search for child who drowned in a drain in Ctg
    Search on for a child who drowned in Ctg drain
    Similar events have not ended well in the past
    Man, infant daughter killed after landslide in Chattogram
    Man, daughter die in Chattogram landslide
    The landslide caused by heavy rains buried their house in the port city's IW Colony
    Elderly man found dead in Dohazari floodwater
    Man found dead in Dohazari floodwater
    The man and his grandson drowned in floodwater while trying to get to a shelter after their home was inundated
    Container flattens car in Chattogram’s Sitakunda
    Container flattens car in Sitakunda
    Several of the vehicle’s passengers were injured in the accident in Sitakunda

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts