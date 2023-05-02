Female student accuses security guards of assault, shaving off her hair in Bashundhara

Police have received a complaint that security guards have allegedly beaten up and shaved the hair of a young girl residing in the Bashundhara residential area.
The case mentions that she was a student studying for her admission tests after her HSC exams. Police have yet to detain anyone over the allegations.
She mentioned that a group of four to five security guards, who she previously had an 'argument' with, forced her out of her house and took her to a nursery on Madani Avenue at 8 am on Apr 30.
The accused allegedly proceeded to “beat her up and cut off her hair” inside the nursery.
The statement also said that the student spoke to her mother about the incident over the phone around 11 am that day. Later Bhatara police, her mother and sister went to the nursery to rescue her. The accused had already fled the place, the case document added.
The case was filed that night after police took her to the police station.
The documents, however, failed to mention what the “feud” was over. It did not name the accused either.
Attempts to reach out to the plaintiff and her relatives over the phone for comment failed. She was no longer residing at the address mentioned in the case dossier.
Md Asaduzzaman, the chief of Bhatara police station, said an inspector was put in charge of investigating the case.
“As the plaintiff did not mention any names in the case, we are trying to identify the accused. We will bring them in as soon as we identify them,” Asaduzzaman said.
Asked whether any CCTV camera footage of the incident was found, he said: “Police had no CCTV camera there. But the investigation officer went to Madani Avenue to get hold of footage from there.”