Female student accuses security guards of assault, shaving off her hair in Bashundhara

Police have received a complaint that security guards have allegedly beaten up and shaved the hair of a young girl residing in the Bashundhara residential area.

The case mentions that she was a student studying for her admission tests after her HSC exams. Police have yet to detain anyone over the allegations.

She mentioned that a group of four to five security guards, who she previously had an 'argument' with, forced her out of her house and took her to a nursery on Madani Avenue at 8 am on Apr 30.

The accused allegedly proceeded to “beat her up and cut off her hair” inside the nursery.