    বাংলা

    Female student accuses security guards of assault, shaving off her hair in Bashundhara

    Police are on the hunt for the accused, though the girl did not mention any names

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 May 2023, 12:26 PM
    Updated : 2 May 2023, 12:26 PM

    Police have received a complaint that security guards have allegedly beaten up and shaved the hair of a young girl residing in the Bashundhara residential area.

    The case mentions that she was a student studying for her admission tests after her HSC exams. Police have yet to detain anyone over the allegations.

    She mentioned that a group of four to five security guards, who she previously had an 'argument' with, forced her out of her house and took her to a nursery on Madani Avenue at 8 am on Apr 30.

    The accused allegedly proceeded to “beat her up and cut off her hair” inside the nursery.

    The statement also said that the student spoke to her mother about the incident over the phone around 11 am that day. Later Bhatara police, her mother and sister went to the nursery to rescue her. The accused had already fled the place, the case document added.

    The case was filed that night after police took her to the police station.

    The documents, however, failed to mention what the “feud” was over. It did not name the accused either.

    Attempts to reach out to the plaintiff and her relatives over the phone for comment failed. She was no longer residing at the address mentioned in the case dossier.

    Md Asaduzzaman, the chief of Bhatara police station, said an inspector was put in charge of investigating the case.

    “As the plaintiff did not mention any names in the case, we are trying to identify the accused. We will bring them in as soon as we identify them,” Asaduzzaman said.

    Asked whether any CCTV camera footage of the incident was found, he said: “Police had no CCTV camera there. But the investigation officer went to Madani Avenue to get hold of footage from there.”

    RELATED STORIES
    US and Chinese flags are seen through broken glass in this illustration taken, January 30, 2023.
    Chinese Coast Guard is harassing Philippine vessels: US
    "We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct," the US State Department said in a statement
    FBI agents arrest Jack Teixeira, an employee of the US Air Force National Guard, in connection with an investigation into the leaks online of classified US documents, outside a residence in this still image taken from video in North Dighton, Massachusetts, US, Apr 13, 2023.
    Leaked US documents suspect shared info earlier
    Secret intelligence were posted on the Russian war effort on a previously undisclosed chat group on social platform Discord in February 2022 after Ukraine's invasion
    FBI agents arrest Jack Teixeira, an employee of the US Air Force National Guard, in connection with an investigation into the leaks online of classified US documents, outside a residence in this still image taken from video in North Dighton, Massachusetts, US, Apr 13, 2023.
    Airman suspected of leaking secret US documents hit with federal charges
    The charges are connected to just one leaked document so far, a classified record that described the status of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
    FBI agents arrest Jack Teixeira, an employee of the US Air Force National Guard, in connection with an investigation into the leaks online of classified US documents, outside a residence in this still image taken from video in North Dighton, Massachusetts, US, Apr 13, 2023.
    Suspect of US documents leak to appear in court
    Jack Douglas Teixeira joined the Air National Guard in 2019 and worked as a "Cyber Transport Systems Journeyman", or an IT specialist

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury