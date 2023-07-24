Sylhet court sentences four to death for 2001 murder

After 22 years, a Sylhet court has sentenced four people to death in the case over the murder of fisherman Tamjid Ali.

Sylhet Division Special Judge’s Court Judge Abdullah Al Mamun delivered the verdict in the case on Monday, according to Md Fakhrul Islam, the court’s public prosecutor.

The four death row convicts were also fined Tk 20,000 each by the court.

Eight other suspects in the case were acquitted.

The death row convicts are Abdur Rab, Abdur Rahman, Rois Ali, and Fazal Uddin.