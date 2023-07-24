Sylhet court sentences four to death for 2001 murder

After 22 years, a Sylhet court has sentenced four people to death in the case over the murder of fisherman Tamjid Ali.
Sylhet Division Special Judge’s Court Judge Abdullah Al Mamun delivered the verdict in the case on Monday, according to Md Fakhrul Islam, the court’s public prosecutor.
The four death row convicts were also fined Tk 20,000 each by the court.
Eight other suspects in the case were acquitted.
The death row convicts are Abdur Rab, Abdur Rahman, Rois Ali, and Fazal Uddin.
At 6:30 am on Aug 8, 2001, Tamjid Ali was bound hand and foot, hacked to death and thrown into a marsh in Sylhet’s Goainghat over the occupation of a canal in Isti Village.
The following day, his wife Peara Begum filed a case against 18 suspects at the local police station.
On Mar 2, 2002, the police filed a chargesheet against 12 suspects. A supplementary chargesheet was submitted on Nov 5, 2003.
The court heard the testimonies of 16 out of 22 witnesses presented by the prosecution before delivering the verdict on Monday.