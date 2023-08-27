Heavy rain forces an hour’s delay at 29 HSC exam centres in Chattogram

“We will monitor the situation and will consider other measures if 60 percent of examinees are still not in attendance by 11 am,” he said.

The HSC and equivalent exams in the Chattogram Division were postponed by 10 days due to heavy rains and flooding.

Over 300,000 students are expected to sit for the exams overseen by the Chattogram Education Board, the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board, and the Technical Education Board.

The tests under the eight other education boards got underway on Aug 17.