    Heavy rain forces an hour’s delay at 29 HSC exam centres in Chattogram

    The exams at 27 centres in the metropolitan area and two in Hathazari will start at 11 am

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 27 August 2023, 05:05 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 05:05 AM

    Overnight rain and waterlogging in parts of the port city of Chattogram has spurred the education board to delay Higher Secondary Certificate tests by an hour at 29 exam centres.

    Though the exams at the board’s other centres started at 10 am, they were pushed back to 11 am at 27 centres in the Chattogram Metropolitan Area and two more in Hathazari, according to Exam Controller Narayan Chandra Nath.

    “We will monitor the situation and will consider other measures if 60 percent of examinees are still not in attendance by 11 am,” he said.

    The HSC and equivalent exams in the Chattogram Division were postponed by 10 days due to heavy rains and flooding.

    Over 300,000 students are expected to sit for the exams overseen by the Chattogram Education Board, the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board, and the Technical Education Board.

    The tests under the eight other education boards got underway on Aug 17.

    This year, there are 101,353 examinees in the Chattogram Education Board, 98,031 examinees in the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board and 152,717 examinees in the Technical Education Board.

    The exams are being held on shortened syllabi. However, this is the first time students are taking the full-length exams since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

    Writers for examinees with disabilities will get an additional 20 minutes to complete the tests.

    As many as 1.35 million examinees have registered for the HSC and equivalent exams this year, 688,887 of whom are boys and 670,455 girls.

    A total of 327 students are sitting for the exams at eight centres abroad.

