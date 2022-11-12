    বাংলা

    Authorities seize 56 gold bars hidden on plane at Chattogram airport

    Customs sleuths and revenue officials found the bars, weighing over 6.5 kg, on a flight from Dubai

    Published : 12 Nov 2022, 06:42 AM
    The authorities have recovered 56 gold bars from a plane that arrived at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport from the United Arab Emirates.

    The gold bars were found under a passenger seat of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight that landed in the port city at 8:22 am on Saturday, said Wing Commander Tasnim Ahmed, the airport’s manager.

    Acting on a tip-off, customs sleuths and revenue officials conducted a joint operation and recovered the gold bars, weighing over 6.5 kgs, according to him.

    Legal measures are being taken over the matter, Tasnim added.

