Authorities seize 56 gold bars hidden on plane at Chattogram airport

The authorities have recovered 56 gold bars from a plane that arrived at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport from the United Arab Emirates.
The gold bars were found under a passenger seat of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight that landed in the port city at 8:22 am on Saturday, said Wing Commander Tasnim Ahmed, the airport’s manager.
Acting on a tip-off, customs sleuths and revenue officials conducted a joint operation and recovered the gold bars, weighing over 6.5 kgs, according to him.
Legal measures are being taken over the matter, Tasnim added.