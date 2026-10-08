October 09, 2026

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Passenger held with gold paste worth Tk 17.4mn at Shahjalal Airport

Three oval-shaped gold pieces are found wrapped in cellotape and concealed on a passenger, the NBR says

Passenger held with gold paste worth Tk 17.4mn at Shahjalal Airport

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Oct 2026, 06:24 PM

Updated : 08 Oct 2026, 06:24 PM

Customs officers at Shahjalal International Airport have uncovered 1.29kg of gold paste hidden on a passenger flying in from Sharjah.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) said in a statement on Thursday that a preventive team began surveillance around 6:30am after receiving a tip-off that gold could be smuggled on Air Arabia flight G9 518.

Passenger Arman Uddin Siddique drew the team’s suspicion after completing immigration and reaching baggage belt-2.

A search uncovered three oval-shaped pieces of gold paste, dubbed “gold eggs”, wrapped in white cellotape and concealed in his rectum.

Each piece weighed 430g, making 1,290g in total. The gold was 24-carat.

The NBR said refining the paste could yield about 1,000g of gold. The seized gold was estimated to be worth Tk 17.4 million.

Dhaka Customs House is preparing to file a criminal case against Siddique, according to the NBR.

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