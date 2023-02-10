Two dead, 40 hurt as school picnic bus crashes in Gopalganj

Two people have been killed and at least 40 others injured after a bus carrying a group of picnic-goers from a Jashore school crashed into a roadside tree in Gopalganj’s Kashiani.

The accident took place in Kashiani’s Bhatiapara area around 8:30 pm on Thursday as the bus from Bakri Bahumukhi School was returning to Jashore from Gopalganj’s Tungipara.

The dead have been identified as Sudipta Biswas, 35, a lab assistant at the school, and Biddut Kumar Biswas, 45, a parent of one of the school students.