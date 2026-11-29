A Grameen Bank branch in Gopalganj’s Muksudpur has been attacked and vandalised.

Shahidul Islam, the Muksudpur correspondent of the daily Ajkal Khabar, said the incident took place in Dakshin Jalirpar village around 11am on Sunday.

He cited witnesses who said that leaders and activists of the Awami League, which has had its activities banned, started a blockade by burning tyres at the Jalirpar Bus Stand on the Gopalganj-Tekerhat regional road since Sunday morning as part of a lockdown programme by the party.

Around 11am, leaders and activists of the Awami League and its associate organisations attacked the Jalirpar branch of Grameen Bank.

The windows and furniture of the building were vandalised. At one point, documents and furniture from the bank were taken outside and set on fire.

Shahidul said that Grameen Bank had rented Tulu Bakchi’s building in Dakshin Jalirpar village for its local branch.

Attempts were made to contact Muksudpur Police Station chief Md Mahamudur Rahman for comment, but he could not be reached.